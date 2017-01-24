JIPMER to share health tip through varsity radio

more-in

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will start broadcasting health awareness talks in ‘Puduvai Vaani’ (Community Radio of Pondicherry University) from January 26, onwards between 3 p.m. and 3.30 p.m.

JIPMER Director Dr. Subhash Chandra Parija said JIPMER had earlier signed an MoU with Pondicherry University for broadcasting health education programmes through the University’s community radio, the ‘Puduvai Vaani’, to ensure a wider audience reach for important health messages.

“Infections such as Tuberculosis still remain rampant in this country. On the other hand modern life style is characterised by lack of physical activity and mental stress. This has led to an explosive increase in diseases such as diabetes and hypertension. Knowledge of health and disease is a very important tool in the prevention and treatment of diseases. JIPMER has launched a health education initiative with a view to empower people through knowledge,” Dr. Parija said.

He added that through the programme, JIPMER doctors will discuss about common diseases. “The doctors will discuss about various aspects of the diseases including prevention and treatment, methods of healthy living. They will interact with community volunteers and clarify their doubts. The messages will be broadcast through the programme ‘Vazvoom Nalamai.”