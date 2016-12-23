JIPMER opens play area for child cancer patients

S.C. Parija, Director of JIPMER, plays with children after inaugurating outdoor play area in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Thursday opened an outdoor play area for children visiting the hospital for cancer treatment.

For children to be engaged in play activities, the JIPMER, with the support of Cankids, a non-governmental organisation, has set up sea saws, slides, merry-go-round and swings.

Dr. Subash Chandra Parija, Director, JIPMER, inaugurated the play area in the presence of regional programme manager of Cankids, faculty and staffs of Regional Cancer Centre, JIPMER.

“The children waiting for their turn at the Out-Patient Department can spend their time in the play area. Disease like cancer requires psycho social support. Many children fear to come to the hospitals for treatment. When they are already in pain and agony, there is a need for better atmosphere in the hospital. Involving them in play activities will encourage children to come to the hospital,” said Dr. Parija.

On an average, per year around 160 children come for treatment at the hospital

“The play area would accommodate at least 15 to 20 children at any given point of time. The children who are all waiting for their turn at Out-Patient Department can spend their time in the play area. Children with cancer are missing their normal life because of prolonged treatment which continues up to 4 to 6 months. This play area will be very useful and reduce the treatment stress and fear of coming to hospital,” said an official at JIPMER.

The Regional Cancer Centre, JIPMER, regularly conducts various activities like Surabhi programme - parent support group programme, wish-list programme, birthday celebrations, weekly support clinic (twice in a week), festival celebrations, outing visit and drawing classes with the support of NGOs like Jivdaya and Cankids to enhance the psycho social support to children with cancer.

Dr. Parija also inaugurated the patient waiting area at RCC. Earlier, there was no separate waiting area for cancer patients. To meet the increasing number of out-patient attendance and to provide them a stress free environment while waiting, an exclusive waiting area has been established, said a senior doctor at JIPMER.

The doctor added that there will be a registration counter and a medical records department at the waiting area.

Dr. R.P. Swaminathan, Dean Academics, staff, faculties, patients and public participated at the inaugural function.