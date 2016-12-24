JIPMER moves towards cashless transaction

more-in

PUDUCHERRY: Post demonetisation, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has moved towards cashless transaction to ensure hassle free payment by the patients.

Dr. S.C. Parija, Director of JIPMER, said that as many as 10 Point of Sale (POS) machines had been installed at various payment counters at the hospital .

In addition to the routine method of payment collection, cashless transaction has also been extended to the Academic Center, nursing college, administrative and hospital cash section, hostel complex, student cafeteria, department canteen and guest houses.

Mr. Parija said that for the first time cashless transaction was introduced for candidates who appeared for MD/MS counselling on Thursday. As many as 41 out of a total of 71 candidates who turned up for counselling made the payment for counselling using their cards.

The institute has tied up with State Bank of India and will introduce prepaid cards in various denominations at the staff canteens. The cards can be used till the charged amount is exhausted.

International Institute

The work on construction of new building for the JIPMER International Institute of Public Health, costing about Rs.80.41 crore, is progressing and the building is expected to be operational from September 2017.

Mr. Parija said that a proposal had been sent to the Union Health Ministry for creation of posts in the institute. The International Institute of Public Health will have its own identity and the curriculum would be of international standards.

JIPH will be offering PhD in public health and a dual degree where in students can complete MD in Preventive and Social Medicine along with PhD in public health.

New outpatient screening unit

JIPMER’s centralised outpatient screening unit built at a cost of Rs.41 crore will become operational from January 2017. With primary screening facilities spread across several buildings, patients as well as the limited hospital staff faced lot of difficulty. Hence, the entire set up was remodelled to establish a centralised facility which will have all investigations in one building.