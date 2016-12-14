JIPMER campus in Karaikal to be launched today

more-in

JIPMER is formally opening its off-site campus in Karaikal on Wednesday.

JIPMER had started the Karaikal campus of JIPMER for MBBS students for the year 2016-17 with 50 seats. This year, 49 students were admitted to the Karaikal Campus, after short-term sensitisation and orientation programmes for the MBBS course were conducted in Puducherry campus for both Puducherry and Karaikal students.

After the orientation course, the students have been shifted to Karaikal and classes are being conducted since November 15.

The buildings of the PWD on Beach Road, Karaikal, called as Arasalar Complex have been totally renovated for classrooms, laboratories, library, administrative building, conference hall, faculty rooms, students recreation rooms and canteen. The digital library has been established with 50 computers and online subscription for international medical books has been provided.

Adequate teaching faculties, lab technicians, junior residents, store keepers, LDCs, stenographer, security staff, housekeeping staff have been recruited for smooth functioning of the Karaikal campus. Students have been accommodated at Hostel Complex on North Street, modernising the MIG quarters. Full security and safety cover have been provided at hostel complex, with facilities for 24 hours water supply, cafeteria and refreshments, a JIPMER press note said.

On Wednesday, the Arasalar Complex will be inaugurated by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi in the presence of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his ministerial colleagues and MPs.

According to JIPMER administrators, in the near future, the 506 bed Government Hospital Karaikal would be developed with additional state of the art infrastructure at an expenditure of Rs. 30 crore so that it could cater to the need of hospital training of medical students.

Besides, the labs and academic activities for the students will be arranged at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Building by renovating and modernising the Nursing College building handed over to JIPMER by the Puducherry Government.

JIPMER has got the approval from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi for setting up of state-of-the-art medical campus at Karaikal, which will have all advanced facilities at an approximate estimate of about Rs. 85 crore to be implemented in two phases.

While Rs. 497 crore would be spent in the first phase for construction of the medical college, the second phase will be the construction of multi-specialty hospital at a cost of Rs. 350 crore, JIPMER said.