Inquiry launched into killing of Asian palm civet

The Forest department has launched an inquiry into the alleged killing of an Asian palm civet, an endangered animal which strayed into the government-run Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam, a performing arts and visual arts college at Ariyankuppam near here recently.

The Asian palm civet (Paradoxurus hermaphroditus), also called a toddy cat and mara poonai in Tamil, is a member of the family Viverridae, native to south and south-east Asia and is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to G. Sathiyamoorthy, Deputy Conservator of Forests, the department had received a complaint that an adult female palm civet, which had delivered two cubs, had been killed on the premises by three non-faculty members of the institution. “We have launched a detailed inquiry and asked them to appear on Monday. The exact reason behind the animal’s death will be known during investigation,” he said.

The shocking incident came to light after Gokul Gandhinath alerted the Forest department and shot off a letter to the Animal Welfare Board of India seeking immediate intervention and action against those involved in the incident.

“A staff member in Bharathiyar Palkalaikoodam found the adult female hiding inside a false ceiling on the premises. The animal had recently delivered two cubs and had strayed into the institution looking for shelter. The college administration alerted the Forest department personnel who visited the institution on January 10 and asked them not to disturb or harm the animal as it had delivered cubs. However, the adult animal went missing a day later,” the complainant Gokul Gandhinath told The Hindu.

The two cubs have been rescued by the Forest department. Mr. Gokul alleged that three non-faculty members working in the institution had killed the adult civet and blood stains were also found on the premises. A senior Forest department official said they were looking into the veracity of the complaint. A detailed enquiry has been launched and stringent action would be initiated if any prima facie evidence was found, he said.