Inadequate bus services on Mondays continues to bother commuters

Commuters and office-goers from Puducherry to Chennai are hassled at the beginning of every week owing to inadequate buses. Lack of buses, especially on Mondays between 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Puducherry to Chennai, has left many suffer in reaching their destination on time.

“I go back to Chennai every Monday. Most of the regular commuters reach the new bus stand at 4 a.m. on Mondays but have to wait for hours to board a vehicle. The few buses that arrive are also packed to capacity. We have to switch buses from Tindivanam to reach Chennai,” says T. Padma, a research scholar from Puducherry.

The government owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has been operating 15 buses through East Coast Road and six buses through the Tindivanam bypass road to Chennai every day.

While these buses are unable to meet the demand of commuters on the Chennai route, the PRTC has been operating buses on contract basis to Pondicherry University. It is common to see commuters scrambling for a seat and many missing their bus on Mondays.

“On several occasions, I travel standing in a crowded bus for about 60 km without a seat. The authorities could ply additional buses at the beginning of the week to tackle the rush,” said M. Prakash, an employee of a private firm at Sholinganallur.

“PRTC has received requests from employees working at Chennai in IT and other companies for operating additional buses. We have asked for certain particulars such as number of people from Puducherry working in Chennai, place of work, boarding and alighting points. Based on these details, we will decide on plying more buses,” a senior official of PRTC told The Hindu.

PRTC will also look at tying up with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) to ply additional buses during weekends and on Mondays if there is a huge demand. The Corporation has also plans to divert buses from other routes to meet the demand, the official said.

PRTC seeks feedback

PRTC has sought feedback from passengers, especially those working in Chennai, on the need for operating additional buses on the Chennai route on Mondays to cater to the demand.

In a release, P. Devaraj, Managing Director of PRTC, said the Corporation will consider the suggestions to arrive at the total requirement. Commuters should provide details, including the number of persons working, place of work, time, boarding and alighting points. They can send the particulars to mdprtcpondy@gmail.com at the earliest.