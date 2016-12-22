IT policy to be unveiled soon

more-in

Govt. hopes to attract investment and generate local employment

PUDUCHERRY: The Government of Puducherry will soon unveil its new Information Technology policy to attract more investment and provide job opportunity to thousands of students passing out from engineering colleges here.

“The policy, in all likelihood, will be released in two months. It will focus on promoting large private enterprises in the sector to develop units here and act as a bridge between the Government and the service sector,” a highly placed source told The Hindu.

The new IT policy will subsume the major concessions announced in the industrial policy unveiled by the government this year. The Directorate of Information Technology studied different models of IT policies adopted by various states. While a few states have offered subsidies for development of IT infrastructure, others have prioritised employment for local people.

“The IT sector in the UT is still in the nascent stage. Over 8,000 graduates pass out of 18 engineering colleges ever year who are migrating to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for jobs. The government plans to offer concessions to IT companies in the sector while emphasising the need for local employment,” the source said.

The draft IT policy is ready. With governments being ranked on the ease of doing business, the new policy would be equally significant both to attract new investments and develop IT enabled services in the UT.

Sources said that the previous IT policy unveiled in 2008 failed to bring any major IT industries to Puducherry as it did not accommodate the inputs of stakeholders. The land acquisition process for a dedicated IT park at Mettupalayam in Puducherry also failed to take off due to various reasons. Though tenders were floated it failed to materialise.

The Directorate of Information Technology will soon hold a meeting with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and leading IT houses. We will also get their inputs on developing the infrastructure and present it to the government soon, a senior official said.

The government is now reworking the proposal for establishment of an IT park. Simultaneously, the government has planned to set up an electronic manufacturing cluster instead of a Special Economic Zone. A study has already been conducted by CRISIL in this regard, sources added.