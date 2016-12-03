Healing through the power of music

INKING A DEAL: Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University has entered into an MoU for a collaborative doctoral program in music therapy with the IMC University of Applied Sciences, Krems, Austria.

Deemed university signs pact to offer PhD in music therapy

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University has entered into an MoU for a collaborative doctoral in music therapy with the IMC University of Applied Sciences, Krems, Austria, one of Austria’s leading international universities of applied sciences.

A delegation from SBV headed by the Vice-Chancellor Dr. K.R. Sethuraman along with Dr. N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean, Research and Allied Health Sciences, Dr. Vellore A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar and Dr. Sumathy, Director, Center for Music Therapy Education and Research, SBV recently visited the IMC University of Applied Sciences for the launch of the Josef Russel Center for Personalized music therapy.

The facility was set up by the Austrian Government and the other partner hospitals and companies with a grant of 1.75 million euros on November 24.

Dr. Karl Ennsfellner, CEO and Dr. Gerhard Tucek, Head of Therapeutic Sciences of the Josef Russel Center for Personalized Music Therapy signed the MoU on behalf of IMC Krems with Vice Chancellor Prof. KR Sethuraman and Dean Dr. N Ananthakrishnan on behalf of SBV.

The MoU opens up collaboration between the two institutes for the PhD course in music therapy.

‘For benefit of patients’

Prof. Sethuraman said the collaborative doctoral in music therapy will stimulate innovative academic dialogue between researchers, experts, students and music therapy practitioners for the benefit of patients.

Registrar, Dr. Vellore A.R. Srinivasan released the service contract for the collaborative doctoral program. The MoU aims at long term collaboration to promote novel methods in the form of music therapy as a salutogenic approach.

The Center for Music Therapy Education and Research of SBV will accept PhD research scholars from the IMC University of Applied Sciences.

Both the universities are keen on taking forward this collaboration beyond music therapy to other areas such as exchange of undergraduate scholars, observer-ship for the undergraduate and postgraduate students of music therapy and collaboration in nursing education besides research.

As a follow up, the first batch of research scholars from IMC Krems are expected to join this program at SBV immediately. Dr. Adithan, Director, Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility of SBV plans to send high profile speakers from SBV from the departments of medicine, pharmacology and biotechnology to the world class “International Life Sciences Meeting” to be held in IMC Krems between April 5 and 6, 2017.