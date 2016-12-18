Hands-on Bedi takes steps to redress residents’ issues

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi taking stock of the civic issues faced by residents of the housing colony in Uppalam on Saturday.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday took stock of the grievances faced by residents of the housing colony in Abdul Kalam Nagar in Uppalam constituency.

The Lt. Governor was accompanied by MLA A. Anbalagan, chief engineer of PWD Swaminathan along with his team and Puducherry Municipal Commissioner R. Chandrasekaran.

She called for the constitution of a Residents Welfare Association with the MLA as the patron so that problems could be collectively said in one voice for deriving solutions.

The association could meet on a monthly basis to identify problems and prioritise solutions.

In the meantime, Ms. Bedi directed the Commissioner, Puducherry Municipality, to act as the co-ordinator to address residents’ problems on civic amenities by getting in touch with the Departments concerned.

Since there was a conflict of opinion in the matter relating to street lights in the colony, the Chief Engineer, Public Works Department volunteered to get it working as a one time measure, after which it will be handed over for maintenance to Electricity, with a shared responsibility with the residents’ body.

The Swachhata Corporation will be asked to ensure adequate sanitation staff are deployed and collection is made on day to day basis.

The Lt. Governor also visited the helipad in the Port area and the harbour at the tail end.

Poor maintenance

Noting that the maintenance of the Port ground was poor, directions were issued for its regular maintenance.

On the unsatisfactory condition of the Harbour, the Lt. Governor sought the formation of a welfare society and tasked the Fisheries Department with coordinating maintenance.

Noting that the fishermen were cleaning and drying their nets in open space, the Lt. Governor has asked Chief Engineer, PWD to provide one of the empty godowns for use the fisherfolk.

The next review visit to the port will be after a month to assess the progress of the cleaning and maintenance work.