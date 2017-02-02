H1NI death toll rises to four in Puducherry

more-in

The death toll because of H1N1 rose to four with the death of a 39-year-old person from Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, who had tested positive for H1N1 with co-morbidity complications at a private hospital in Chennai.

A senior doctor in the Public Health Department said the patient had been admitted to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) after being tested positive. “The patient’s family opted to shift him to a private hospital where he died on Thursday,” he said.

Four persons tested positive for H1N1 infection (swine flu) on Thursday. With this, the number of H1N1 patients has increased to 31 as on February 2. Among those who tested positive for H1N1 is a four-and-a-half-year-old child from Madagadipet.