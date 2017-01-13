Grievances mechanism helps resolve various issues

more-in

The weekly grievances day meetings, conducted through video-conferencing by Lt. Governor of Puducherry, has helped the district administration redress various problems raised by residents of the district, officials say. “Several issues go unnoticed in the regular administration and the officials may not be fully aware of the dimension of the problem. But, the redressal mechanism, put in place by the Lt. Governor of the Union Territory every week, has created confidence among the people and they have been abiding by the decisions taken during the course of the meeting,” Collector P. Parthiban told The Hindu over telephone on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the weekly meeting held on Thursday, he said that to his surprise, he could see that there has been a fall in the number of complaints on civic amenities. “Complaints about lack of road facility or frequent power shut downs have come down to a great extent,” he said. On Thursday, only nine petitions were received and most of them pertained to personal issues such as property dispute or financial transactions.

Here too, the district administration has evolved a mechanism for resolving the issues. “As for family disputes, we have been advising the complainants to avail themselves of counselling. With regard to civic complaints, a special cell, which can be accessed by dialling 1070, has been set up at the Collector’s office. We take prompt action and ensure prompt water supply and immediate repair of roads,” he said. The introduction of the cell was a sequel to the start of the grievances mechanism in Karaikal.

R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector, listened to the grievances of the people and received petitions from them on Thursday.