Govt. to promote digital banking

Signalling a push towards a cashless society, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said the territorial administration would endeavour to promote the use of digital banking for its currency transactions in future.

The Lieutenant Governor told presspersons at JIPMER that transactions between the government and businesses would be carried out through digital banking. “Payments to contractors will be through banks. The money will be transferred to their accounts and there will be no direct cash payments,” she said.

Ms. Bedi, who convened a meeting with the Chief Secretary and heads of departments on Wednesday, advised government employees to use their debit cards or get Rupay cards from banks to meet their daily expenses.

The meeting resolved to elicit the services of the NCC, NSS, volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra, and members of self-help groups to spread awareness about the benefits of digital transactions. The objective was to lessen the movement of cash and promote digital transfers, Ms. Bedi added.