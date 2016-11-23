Govt. performance has been recognised: Narayanasamy

more-in

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday termed his victory in the Nellithope by-election as recognition for the five-month rule of the Congress-DMK government in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the certificate of election from G. Malarkannan, Returning Officer for Nellithope Assembly segment, Mr. Narayanasamy said the victory indicated the huge faith people had reposed in the Congress-DMK alliance which alone they believed could fulfil their needs.

Mr. Narayanasamy also thanked the people of Nellithope for his victory and said that he would strive for the overall development of the constituency. The by-election was held in a fair and free manner and all promises held out to the people in the election manifesto would be implemented in letter and spirit, he said.

AIADMK sees irregularities

AIADMK nominee Om Sakthi Sekar attributed his loss to alleged irregularities in the conduct of the election and wanted the Election Commission to constitute a separate committee and conduct a thorough probe.

“I do not have faith in this election. We did not trust the election officers from the beginning and had petitioned the Election Commission to change the officials. Voters in Nellithope were determined to vote for me. I would have won if they had used ballot papers for voting,” Mr. Sekar said.

“This is not people’s verdict,” he alleged.

CII wishes CM

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry, Puducherry, has congratulated Mr. Narayanasamy for his victory.

Srikanth Sivaraman, chairman, CII Puducherry State Council, said this would ensure in carrying forward the progressive policies of the State government besides ensuring stability in governance.

The CII, he said, would continue to work with government of Puducherry to accelerate reforms and realise the vision of the Chief Minister in making Puducherry a developed State.

To take oath

Mr. Narayanasamy will take oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Speaker V. Vaithilingam will administer the oath to the Chief Minister at his chamber.