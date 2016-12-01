Govt. machinery gears up for Cyclone Nada

Bracing for a battering: With Cyclone Nada set to make landfall, warning systems were put in place while fishing boats remained berthed at Thengaithittu harbour in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

As many as 179 cyclone shelters, capable of accommodating 50,000 people, have been set up across the UT

The territorial administration is fully geared up to tackle Cyclone Nada, which is expected to cross the coast between Vedaranyam and Puducherry, close to Cuddalore, on Friday.

After reviewing the arrangements, Development Commissioner Narendra Kumar and Collector (in charge) Sundaravadivelu told reporters that all precautionary steps were being taken based on the experiences of the past, when Cyclone Thane made landfall in 2011.

As many as 179 Cyclone shelters have been readied across Puducherry, with 9 central kitchens to supply food to over 50,000 people. Residents in distress could contact the toll-free help lines 1070 and 1077. Around 40 Rapid Response Teams have also been kept on stand-by to carry out evacuations.

The Port department on Wednesday hoisted a ‘distant cautionary warning signal 1’, implying a region of squally weather in which a storm may be forming from a low pressure area or depression. By 4.30 p.m., the port had upgraded it to ‘distant warning signal number 2’, indicative of the formation of a cyclonic storm.

In Cuddalore, District Collector T.P. Rajesh convened an emergency meeting at the Collectorateto discuss precautionary measures. He appealed to people living along the coast to remain vigilant. He also instructed all revenue officials to stay put at the place of their posting.

High alert is being maintained in as many as 49 coastal villages in the district. As many as 28 cyclone shelters and 14 multi-purpose shelters have been set up. About 230 metric tonnes of ration has also been kept ready. People in distress could contact the control room by dialling the toll-free number 1077 and helplines 04142 – 220700 and 231666, Mr. Rajesh said.

A ‘distant warning cautionary signal number 2’ has been hoisted in the Cuddalore port. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days owing to squally weather.