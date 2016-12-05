Gorimedu police complex to get a facelift

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi undertakes an inspection of the Police Quarters on Sunday as part of her week-end spot visits to various institutions. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The LG visited the complex and charted out action plan

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday charted out a multifarious action plan for improving the police complex in Gorimedu.

Following her Swachhata visits to canals, drains, rural pockets and urban residential colonies, Ms. Bedi undertook a quick survey of the Gorimedu Police Complex, including the Police Training School Campus, the playground and the Police Quarters area, the following actionable points emerged.

The Lt. Governor designated the Superintendent of Police, Puducherry Armed Police, as Estate Manager to oversee the maintenance of the Gorimedu Police Complex. The SP was tasked with preparing a comprehensive plan segregating the complex into different blocks and having a manager for each block to oversee the maintenance and development.

It was decided that ‘shramdaans’ be conducted every week on Saturdays in the respective blocks and the cleanest blocks identified for recognition.

A Gorimedu Police Complex Residential Welfare Association (GPC-RWA) with a steering committee is to be formed, comprising SSP, SP and Dy. Commandant IRBn.

The sub committees will be formed comprising youth and women and directory of all residents compiled.

A calendar of events is to be drawn up for organising sports and other events, including revival of Raising Day Celebration and a green plan evolved in conjunction with Forest and Agriculture Department. Horticulture wing of Agriculture Department to be roped in for development of Urban Kitchen Garden.

One of the important proposals related to the opening of the new gymnasium complex and a membership scheme launched.

As a gated community, the residents have been asked to work with Municipality and ensure scientific disposal of wastes within the campus itself. Compost pits to be established for collection of horticulture waste and biodegradable wastes. Solar panels are to be established through REAP for Balwadi kitchen.

The students who utilise the Police Ground to be enrolled as volunteer Student Police Cadets.

The next review visit by the Lt. Governor is slated for December 24.

A police team led by Director General of Police Sunil Gautam and SSPs Rajeev Ranjan and A.K. Gawas were present during the visit.