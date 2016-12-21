Get set for the big bike week

PUDUCHERRY, 15/12/2016. India Bike Week Iconic 5 will be held in Puducherry from January 3 to 5. Photo. Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Gear up for the motorbike festival this New Year in Puducherry.

Nearly 200 bikers from Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi will be riding to the coastal town. Organised by India Bike Week (IBW), the event featuring motorists from the southern part of India will culminate in Puducherry in the first week of January to mark the fifth anniversary of IBW.

Tanveer Taj, marketing manager of the India Bike Week, told The Hindu“In the past, we organised events in Goa. This time, riders from south India will reach Puducherry. There are four other events that will cover other parts of India,” he said.

The ‘Iconic 5’ rides, this year, will have five journeys spread through the year, which will culminate in India Bike Week, Goa, in November 2017.

“The first IBW Iconic 5 ride will explore the scenic coastal route to Puducherry. The beautiful ride will end with an IBW curated open air party. The event has been planned and executed with the help of Freedom Riders from Kochi,” noted IBW website.

The three-day party beginning on January 3 at Sunway Manor Hotel in Puducherry will have artists, performers and speakers.

While DJ Savyo and Prince Percussionist will perform; Kedarnath GM, an adventure rider and author, will be the big trip speaker.

“There will be an interactive session, a talk session on ‘Motovlogging’ by Oggy.F, one of the top motovloggers in India and also a training session on motorcycle maintenance by India Motorcycling Academy,” he said.

Entry free

He added that the entry to the ‘Iconic 5’ rides and party is free. “However, riders must book their own accommodation in or around the venue,” he said.

All registered riders will get bibs, T-shirt, sticker, safety kit and four complimentary drinks.

IBW says it accords safety utmost priority all the way. Each ride is marshalled in collaboration with a host club, while the IBW renders support with ambulance, safety kits and a safety session with the Indian Motorcycling Academy.