Five killed, 11 injured as TNSTC buses collide

The mangled remains of the Government bus which met with an accident at Mundiyambakkam near Villupuram on Wednesday.

PUDUCHERRY: Five persons, including a two-year-old child, died on the spot and 11 others were injured after a TNSTC bus collided with another bus coming in the opposite lane at Mundiyambakkam near here on Wednesday. The accident took place at around 1.30 p.m.

The names of the two of the dead were given as Ritish Sai (2) and Sarathkumar (23) while the identity of a woman and two men is yet to be ascertained. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam.

According to police, the Chennai-bound TNSTC bus was crossing the Mundiyambakkam junction when a private bus proceeding in front of it stopped to drop a few passengers. The driver of the TNSTC bus while avoiding to hit the private bus swerved to the right sharply.

The bus driver lost control and hit the central median and strayed on to the opposite lane of the highway colliding with another TNSTC bus coming from Chennai to Kallakurichi, which was full of passengers.

The names of 11 of the injured were given as Palaniammal (50), Jayakumari (50), Vignesh (21), Senthil (38), Rajkumar, Annamalai (42), Baskaran (52), Ayyanar (45), Samuel (40), Lakshmi (45), and Kathirvel (35) were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Mundiyambakkam. A case has been registered.