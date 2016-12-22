Fishers forum seeks release of boats in Sri Lankan custody

more-in

The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) has urged the External Affairs Ministry to take up the release of 121 boats of fishermen in Sri Lankan custody at the Indo-Sri Lanka joint working group on fisheries meeting at Colombo to be held on January 2, 2017.

In a memorandum addressed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Mr. Ilango, NFF chairperson said the talks held between the External Affairs Ministers of India and Sri Lanka on November 5 had failed to reach any viable solution.

He said the terms of reference for the Joint Working Group included expediting the transition towards working out modalities for standard procedures to hand over apprehended fishermen. The External Affairs Ministry should take steps to release 121 boats in Sri Lankan custody. — Staff Reporter