Fill key posts in varsity: BJP

more-in

The Bharatiya Janata Party here has urged the Ministry of Human Resource Development to immediately fill the post of Vice-Chancellor and other key positions in the Pondicherry University.

BJP Pondicherry unit president V. Saminathan met Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey in New Delhi and sought his intervention in filling the post at the earliest.

Since the post fell vacant, the administration of the university was managed by an officiating Vice-Chancellor with limited powers, he said.

Mr. Saminathan said the party requested the minister to fill other key posts in the university.

It was brought to the notice of the ministry the need to start more Arts and Science colleges in the Union Territory. The decade-old Government Arts College and Bharathidasan Government College for Women here are overcrowded with limited space to accommodate more students, he said.

The colleges could not accommodate more students and hence the university should consider giving permission to start new colleges. The Minister had promised to visit Puducherry to have a firsthand account of the difficulties faced by the university, he added.

Mr. Saminathan said he met Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and apprised him of the problems faced by farmers.