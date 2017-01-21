Festive atmosphere at AFT Ground as hundreds gather

more-in

For the fourth day on Friday, hundreds of students thronged the AFT Ground, where a group of students had been camping day and night from January 18 to express solidarity with people of Tamil Nadu who are fighting for the restoration of jallikattu.

As most educational institutions were shut due to the bandh call, students from various colleges took out rallies to the ground and spent most part of the day there shouting slogans demanding the revocation of the ban on jallikattu. A few students even came with their family members with lunch boxes.

Organisers arranged food packets, snacks and water for the protesting students. A festive atmosphere prevailed at the ground with students singing songs, sketching the image of the bull and beating drums.

The students created a replica of a bull and kept it inside the ‘vadivasal,’ (the gateway).

A group made a model of a bull using cardboard and poured milk on the image even as they shouted slogans against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Some students gathered outside Raj Nivas and raised slogans against the Lieutenant Governor for her comments against the sport.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the Assembly on January 24 would adopt a resolution urging the Union Government to revoke the ban order. He said there were instances in the past where the Union Government had issued ordinances to overcome legal hurdles.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he would extend all support to the movement and would meet the Prime Minister regarding the issue.