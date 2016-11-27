Ex-MP seeks Ambedkar Chair in Pondicherry University

more-in

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has appealed to Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment and Chairman, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Foundation, to sanction an Ambedkar Chair in Economics in Pondicherry Central University.

Mr. Ramadass has sought a grant of Rs. 35 lakh immediately so that the Chair can come into existence on or before April 14, 2017. In a memorandum addressed to Mr. Gehlot, he pointed out that Ambedkar possessed comprehensive knowledge and incisive logic in disciplines such as political science, law, religion, sociology, education, philosophy, human rights and economics.

“His thought-provoking ideas exerted profound impact on Indian society of his times, leading to political and social enlightenment among people. The relevance of his principles, preachings, precepts and philosophy to modern India is equally significant. However, unfortunately, both his protagonists and detractors in India undervalued his scholarly acumen and agility and portrayed him merely as a champion of the downtrodden masses and Constitution maker. This has dimmed the personality of Ambedkar,” Mr. Ramadass said.

Ambedkar was an encyclopaedia and a compendium of knowledge in economics and other social sciences. “The unexplored domain and dimensions of Ambedkar are many and they provide fertile field for research by contemporary scholars. The economic ideas of Ambedkar are highly useful and relevant to provide solutions to the economic problems of India in the present day context when India is experimenting with very bold economic reforms, including demonetisation,” Mr. Ramadass said.

Since his economic ideas were replete with policy value, it was necessary to translate them into policy prescriptions and instruments for which appropriate methodologies and tools had to be evolved.

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Foundation has so far established 21 Chairs out of which 11 have been sanctioned this year alone commemorating his 125th birth anniversary.

Started in 1986, the Department of Economics in Pondicherry University, has full potential to assist Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair to pursue its goals. The socio-economic problems of people from backward and most backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and weaker sections in the Union Territory can be researched and suitable policies offered to the Government by the proposed Chair in Pondicherry University, he added.