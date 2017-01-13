Engineering student killed in accident

more-in

An engineering college student was killed and another injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed their motor bike near here on Thursday.

E. Venkatesan of Periya Paliyapattu village and R. Rajkumar of Chengam, both second year B.E. students of S.K.P. Engineering College, were returning home on their bike, when a a TNSTC bus coming in the opposite direction knocked them down when they were attempting to cross the Thurinjalaru bridge.

Both were injured and taken to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital where Venkatesan was declared brought dead. Rajkumar was undergoing treatment.