Puducherry

Engineering student killed in accident

more-in

An engineering college student was killed and another injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus rammed their motor bike near here on Thursday.

E. Venkatesan of Periya Paliyapattu village and R. Rajkumar of Chengam, both second year B.E. students of S.K.P. Engineering College, were returning home on their bike, when a a TNSTC bus coming in the opposite direction knocked them down when they were attempting to cross the Thurinjalaru bridge.

Both were injured and taken to the Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital where Venkatesan was declared brought dead. Rajkumar was undergoing treatment.

Post a Comment
More In Puducherry
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2017 2:37:51 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/Engineering-student-killed-in-accident/article17033651.ece

© The Hindu