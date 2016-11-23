EC pulls up Kiran Bedi for model code ‘violation’

more-in

Says Puducherry Lt. Governor’s response to earlier communication from the commission was unsatisfactory.

The Election Commission (EC) has reprimanded Puducherry Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for playing fast and loose with the sanctity of the electoral process through acts that gave room for complaints about violation of the model code of conduct that came into effect for the Nellithope by-election.

In a missive, R. K. Srivasatava, Senior Principal Secretary, said, “All authorities, who are in higher constitutional positions are expected to ensure the sanctity of electoral process, not to engage in any activity or appear to engage in any such activities which disturb or appear to disturb the level playing field of conduct of election or create doubts in the minds of stakeholders about integrity of the electoral process and also follow the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit. In some of the alleged matters, it was found to be wanting.”

Earlier, the EC had sought her response to a complaint lodged by T. Murugan of the CPI (M) alleging that she was indulging in activities violative of the model code. Among the complaints were that the Lt. Governor directed officials to implement welfare measures in the name of civic amenities in areas, which included Nellithope, opening a re-christened ‘Puducherry Marina Beach’, distributing sweets to large gatherings of police and other department officials and enticing them for political gain.

After examining the response submitted by the Secretary to the Lt. Governor, the EC communication (No. 100/PUDU-LA/1/2016/54 dated November 17, 2016) said that “in respect of calling CEO Puducherry and District Collector with field staff, and few other matters, the reply was not found very satisfactory.”

“The Commission expects that in future you would be more circumspect so as not to leave any scope for complaint by anyone," the EC communication said.