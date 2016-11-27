Drawing competition on AIDS awareness held

Students participated in an AIDS awareness painting competition at the Government Maternity Hospital in Puducherry on Friday.

In view of the World AIDS Day to be observed on December 1, Pondicherry AIDS Control Society on Friday organised a drawing competition for the school students in Puducherry.

Nearly 150 students from nearly 60 government and aided schools, who are studying in classes IX to XII, participated in the competition. The schoolchildren created art based on the theme ‘AIDS awareness’.

Dr. S. Jayanthi, Project Director, AIDS Control Society, said the activities of the Society would be digitised. “This will help us monitor the treatment of HIV/AIDS patients. Through this system, we will send reminders to the patients for regular follow-ups. Soon, a web portal would be launched to patients in need of blood donors,” she added.

The prize distribution function for the winners of this competition will be held on December 1 when the Society will be organising a rally from Police Training School in Gorimedu to Gandhi Thidal.

The Society also held an art exhibition on Saturday. The participants were asked not to use plastic materials in their art work.