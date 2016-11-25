Do’s and Don’ts

more-in

Precautions to be followed soon after getting bitten

1. After a dog bite, find out who the owner is and try to find out the anti rabies vaccination status of the dog.

2. Rinse the wound with water and soap.

3. A person with a dog bite will need to receive anti-rabies vaccine on 0, 3, 7, 14 and 28th day of dog bite. If he is unable to find out the status of the dog, he may need to receive a vaccine on 60th and 90th day after the dog bite.

4. The wound should not be sutured and no anti-microbial ointments should be used.

5. Anti-rabies serum should be given if the bite is close to the spinal cord or neck.

Misconceptions:

1. Not taking bath for a week as water can cause hydrophobia.

2. Some believe applying cow dung to a dog bite will cause better healing.

3. Dietary modifications like not eating tomatoes, milk, dhal and potatoes will improve the effectiveness of the vaccine.

4. Another incorrect practice is applying turmeric, chillies, salt and ghee to the wound.