Digital transaction catching up with consumers

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, the queues in front of banks during the initial days have certainly become shorter but the persisting cash crunch is driving people to digital payment modes.

Initially, there was heavy rush at banks to deposit and exchange the old currency notes, but as days passed the number of customers thronging the financial institutions dwindled.

Although a good number of automatic teller machines (ATMs) have been recalibrated to dispense the newly introduced Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes, the banks are facing cash crunch which is forcing people to use debit and credit cards while buying goods.

“Most ATMs have been recalibrated but the problem is with liquidity in terms of newly introduced and lower denomination currency notes. So, the machines go out of cash very fast. We are encouraging customers to use their debit cards for purchasing goods,” said an official with a nationalised bank.

Post-demonetisation, there has been a surge in the use of cards to purchase groceries as well as high-value merchandise, including gold.

“We have witnessed a 50 per cent increase in the number of people using cards to procure goods. Prior to the currency ban, we used to accept cards for purchases above Rs. 200 but now we have done away with the minimum limit. We are accepting cash for even purchases worth Rs 50,” said a staff with Nilgiris Supermarket.

According to the manager of a prominent grocery outlet, cash transactions for purchase of goods are down to around 20 per cent. Some outlets are asking customers to swipe debit cards for an amount higher than the bill value and providing the balance as cash for purchases above Rs. 1,000.

Ramani Kanth, owner of a prominent jewellery mart, said the outlet had given the option to purchase gold through net banking. The bank had put up an exclusive computer in the showroom for net banking.

“Only 40 per cent of customers are buying gold with cash. The rest use the net banking system or cards. Even customers from rural pockets are using their debit card,” Mr. Kanth said.

A member in the trade body said although many wanted to procure the point of sale machine but are hesitant to invest in the machine as they are bit apprehensive whether the trend would continue. However, several traders, including marginal players, have migrated to e-trading for fear of losing customers, he added.