Digital banking aimed at reducing corruption: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that the territorial government has ordered all departments to adopt digital transactions

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that the territorial government’s order to all departments to adopt digital transactions is a proof of its resolve to reduce corruption.

In her twitter message yesterday, she had said that the order of the Puducherry Finance department mandating digital transactions “shows our resolve to reduce corruption in government.”

Secretary to Finance and Commissioner of Puducherry, V Candavelou has directed all the heads of departments through the order, to hereafter adopt only digital transactions and e-banking to pay the monthly salaries and allowances of the employees besides settling payments for the contractors and suppliers of materials to the government departments where the payment is above Rs 5000.

The Secretary further said the departments operating welfare and social security schemes should also make the payments to beneficiaries through their bank accounts although cash payment would continue in respect of the infirm, disabled and bed—ridden persons until further orders.

The order for digital mode of payment is also applicable to all the corporations, statutory bodies, State government—sponsored public sector undertakings, institutions getting grants from the government and other autonomous bodies here.

The Union Home Ministry had given directions to the Chief Secretary of Puducherry that digital banking should be introduced in the Union Territory, “which has been selected to become a model state for cashless transaction on a pilot basis,” Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had said.