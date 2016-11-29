Demonetisation has affected economy, hit the common man: Narayanasamy

Congress cadre, led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, staging a protest against demonetisation in Puducherry on Monday.

The Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers on Monday staged separate demonstrations at various places here to protest against the Union government’s decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee organised demonstrations at 23 locations, mostly in front of nationalised and private banks. Led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Minister for Public Works and PCC chief A. Namassivayam, party cadre raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting public to hardship through the demonetisation exercise.

Flagging off the protest in front of HDFC bank at Nellithope, Mr. Narayanasamy said the ban had put public to hardship besides affecting economy.

Making it clear that the Congress would continue with the agitation till the Union government takes corrective measures to alleviate the sufferings of people, he said the decision has led to the consolidation of Opposition parties against the NDA government.

Mr. Narayanasamy said around 60 persons had died after Mr Modi made the announcement to ban Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes. The number of deaths show the gravity of the situation.

He also joined the protesting Congress workers at several other locations. Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F. Shahjahan, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kanadasamy, party legislators, including K. Lakshminarayan and M.N.R Balan, participated in the agitation.

The PCC also organised demonstrations at Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The DMK (North wing) led by former Minister S.P. Sivakumar staged a demonstration in front of the post office. Party legislator R. Siva led the DMK (South wing) protest in front of the Indian Bank on Mahatma Gandhi Road.