Demonetisation a violation of the Constitution: VCK

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has termed the demonetisation drive a step in the wrong direction.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan alleged that demonetisation was a clear violation of the constitutional provisions.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not ready to give clarification to the opposition on the floor of the House. This was a deliberate attempt to disrupt the proceedings, he said.

The party will be holding a conference in Puducherry on December 28 to bring to focus the constitutional violation and the need for statutory protection for the people following demonetisation.

The VCK has invited leaders of the CPI (M) and CPI, constituents of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) for the conference.

However, MDMK general secretary Vaiko has not been invited as he is supporting the demonetisation move.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also called upon the Centre to declare Tamil Nadu as a drought-affected State since monsoon had failed.