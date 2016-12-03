Daily report sought from cooperative bank

With reports of illegal exchange of demonetised notes coming to light, the administration has directed all the 27 branches of the Puducherry State Cooperative Bank to submit daily report of withdrawn notes deposited with them.

“As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, people can deposit Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes in banks till December 31. Taking cognisance of the irregularities, the Cooperation Department has issued standing instructions to the managers of all banks to keep a close watch on all money transactions till December 31. A daily report of demonetisation should be submitted to the Managing Director and the Administrator,” a senior official said.

In the first instance of a crackdown on demonetisation-related malpractice in the Union Territory, four employees of the Puducherry State Cooperative Bank in Lawspet and Mahe were suspended on charges of illegally exchanging demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 for legal tender.

An official said the first case at the PSC branch in Lawspet came to light after an employee alerted the authorities about fraudulent transaction of scrapped notes. Kuppusamy, an assistant manager, and cashier Ravi entered the bank on November 9, a day after the government announced the withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 as legal tender.

The two switched off the CCTV on the premises and kept Rs. 3 lakh in the denomination of 500 and 1,000 notes and took the same in legal tender of Rs. 100. The officials perused the CCTV footage and suspended the two pending enquiry.

The second incident was reported at the PSC branch in Mahe last week. Santhosh Kumar, a Junior Assistant in the branch, kept Rs. 2.5 lakh of scrapped notes and took Rs. 2.5 lakh in legal tender cash from the bank.

The illegal transaction was detected when the value of legal tender did not match with the transaction. Santhosh Kumar confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent exchange. Although manager Shyamala was not involved in the case, she was suspended for negligence of duty.