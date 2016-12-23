Currency crunch not a dampener

more-in

Since hotel rooms are booked online, demonetisation has not affected the occupancy rate

PUDUCHERRY: The demonetisation of high value currency has not dampened the hopes of tourism industry here, the mainstay of this former French outpost with hotels and resorts registering a near total occupancy for Christmas and New Year eve.

Most of the rooms in the hotels in Puducherry had been booked more than 10 days in advance, particularly by travel agencies and online travel sites beginning with Christmas and extending up to New Year.

“There is occupancy of nearly 90 per cent in all hotels in Puducherry. A number of hotels in the budget and economy segments have been booked from December 24 to January 1 by tourists through travel agencies and online travel sites. Usually star category hotels reserve 10 per cent of their rooms for last minute bookings to handle pressure,” a spokesperson of the Puducherry Hotel Owners Association told The Hindu.

Online travel sites provide details about the hotels based on the rankings which help the tourists to plan their vacation accordingly. Since the hotel rooms are booked online, demonetisation has not affected the occupancy rate.

However, restaurants and retail outlets have seen a drop in business. The hotel management and public are facing problems in using point of sale machines at the restaurants. The network gets congested due to the huge rush and there is a need for more point of sale machines. We have approached the banks to provide more point of sale machines. But, there is a shortage of these machines, he said.

“We do not have enough change to give to the customers even when they have Rs 2,000 notes. The dependency on cash in restaurants has not declined either,” a restaurant owner said.

Ravindra Raju, General Manager of Hotel Accord, said the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s and Cyclone Vardah affected the hospitality sector in Puducherry.

“On an average, the occupancy in hotels in the first two weeks of December is 60 to 70 per cent. Due to the reasons cited above, we faced 30 to 40 per cent slump in the hotel occupancy in the first two weeks of December,” he said.

However, we are hoping that the occupancy would increase to 80 to 90 per cent in the long weekend post Christmas. Nearly 30 to 35 percent of the tourists are expected to travel from Karnataka, he said.