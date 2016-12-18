Creativity in full flow at painting contest

more-in

It was a special day for children as they let their imagination run wild with colours. On Sunday, over 100 children from Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Villupuram took their brushes to put their creativity on paper at The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2016-17.

The competition, being organised in association with Thyrocare, was held for two categories — juniors (Classes 4 to 6) and seniors (Classes 7 to 9). Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School, Lourde campus, Vanarapet, was the venue partner and Triumphant Institute of Management Education Private Ltd (T.I.M.E) the snack partner.

The children unleashed their creativity on white drawing sheets as the topics were given on the spot. Three topics were given to the junior and senior categories separately. While the juniors chose to paint puppet show, my dream or at the local library; the seniors sketched a scene at the bank, save the girl child or wildlife safari.

S.A. Lourdusamy, Founder, Correspondent and Senior Principal, Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School was the chief guest. Assistant professors in art Kalaimamani P. Suresh and S. Seetharaman of Bharatiar Palkalaikoodam selected 20 students for the prizes.

The judges had a tough time short-listing the winning entries. They looked at the technical and creative aspects while selecting the top winners in both the categories.

Mr. Suresh complimented The Hindu for providing an ideal platform to students to showcase their creativity. Parents should encourage children to engage in art as it would help them unleash their creativity and greatly benefit their overall skills and memory power, he said.

As many as 14 girls drawn from both the junior and senior categories bagged prizes at the competition.

S.P. Rupaswathikaa, a class 5 student of Amrita Vidyalayam, was declared winner in the juniors category.

B. Hemavarshini of Maruthi Vidhya Mandir and A. Avinash of Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School bagged the second and third prizes in the same category respectively.

G. Subanesh, a class 9 student of Krishnasamy Memorial School was declared the winner in the seniors category while K. Vishnupriya of Mahatma Gandhi International School and S. Shreya of Aatmalayaa School in Karaikal won the second and third prizes respectively.

Consolation prizes were given to S. Rithika of Amalorpavam Higher Secondary School, R. Logapriya of Daniel English School, S.P. Udayabharathi of Government Primary School, R. Kavithanjali of Krishnasamy Memorial School, S. Narchelvi of Transition School, Auroville, S. Divyabharathi of St. Joseph of Cluny Higher Secondary School and S. Keshar of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Neyveli, in the junior category.

V. Adithyakumar of PSBB Millenium School, M. Santhoshkumar of Sri Sampurna Vidyam, S. Subhadarshini of Sacred Heart Convent, J. Harini of Vidhya Niketan Higher Secondary School, S. Kishore of Sampurna Vidyam, P. Harini of Amrita Vidyalayam and M. Kanishka of Sacred Heart Convent were given the consolation prizes in the senior category.