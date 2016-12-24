Puducherry

Committee constituted to implement digital payments

1,700 PoS devices needed in government departments

The government has constituted a committee to oversee the implementation of digital payments in the Union Territory.

The committee would be headed by the Development Commissioner. Around 1,700 Point of Sales (PoS) devices need to be introduced in government departments to implement cashless transaction.

An official release here said the committee had placed before the Lead Bank Manager the government’s requirement of PoS devices. Around 5,000 PoS equipment had to be supplied to the traders.

Awareness programmes

The committee had decided to conduct awareness programmes to government servants, teachers, school and college students on digital payments. A training programme would be conducted among 4,500 self help group members on the use of PoS device.

The Public Works Department would remit payments to contractors through electronic mode.

The Co-operative Department would avail Quick Response (QR) code for their transactions and take required steps for making them available through Ponlait agents alongside milk coupon booklets, an official release here said.

