Christmas spirit in the air

A stroll down Mission Street is enough to lift up the Christmas spirit. The fragrance of freshly baked cakes, twinkling huge paper stars hung before the stores, the shiny tinsels and Santa Claus figurines playing music are calling out to set your festive mood.

Artisans from far off places have filled the pavement with cribs, miniature characters cast in clay and plaster of Paris. Though their business has slumped badly this year, they are holding on to the hope that this season brings with it.

“People complain that they do not have enough cash to buy crib dolls from us. They bring Rs. 2000. We do not have the change to give them. The sales have come down drastically,” said Shantha from Cuddalore district.

The familyhas been putting up makeshift stalls selling clay dolls for the past three generations. There are 50 such families from Cuddalore whose eke out a living selling their clay crib dolls.

The families which earned Rs 4,000 each day last year are now struggling to earn Rs. 2000 a day.

Neatly packed plum cakes in cardboard boxes are seen in all the bakeries. Bakeries have started doing brisk business as demand for confectionaries has peaked.

Dobson, area manager, Hot Breads, said premium plum cakes are specially made for Christmas and there is also the traditional plum cake with royal icing.