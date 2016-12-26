Christmas celebrated with pomp and grandeur

Infant Jesus being taken to the crib at Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street in Puducherry on Sunday; Chief Minister Narayanasamy offers prayers. | Photo Credit: T_Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY:

Christmas, the festival associated with piety and fun, was celebrated here with pomp and grandeur here on Sunday. Christian faithfuls gathered at various churches in and around Puducherry to attend the midnight mass on Saturday night.

Wearing their choicest attire, devotees joined the mass. They sang Christmas carols and rejoiced watching Infant Jesus being taken to the crib with the special rituals.

Fascinated by the festivities at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Street, Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on MG Road and Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges (Church of Our Lady of Angels) on Dumas Street, large number of tourists walked into the churches to watch the event.

Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges on Dumas Street offered Christmas mass in English, Tamil and French.

Ravi Shankar, a resident of Muthialpet, said: “Since my childhood days, I have been visiting Immaculate church every Christmas. It is fun to just watch the celebration and to pray with friends.”

Albert, who is visiting Puducherry from France for vacation, added that he always loved coming back to his hometown for Christmas celebration. “It is very peaceful out here. What better way to celebrate Christmas than to be with family and friends,” he said.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy visited Our Lady of Assumption Church in Nellithope and Immaculate Conception Cathedral on Mission Church at midnight. Addressing the media, he said: “On the day of the birth of Christ, we pray for peace and prosperity of the citizens in Puducherry.”