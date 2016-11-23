Celebrations galore at Cong camp

more-in

A huge victory rally with Narayanasamy flanked by top party leaders was taken out through the major streets

By 9 a.m. on Monday, a modified election vehicle, decorated with Congress party flags and carrying a loudspeaker, was parked in front of Shenbaga Hotel, just a few meters away from Bharathidasan Government College for Women, where votes were being counted. An auto-rickshaw fixed with two microphones and covered with posters of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, came to a halt adjacent to this vehicle.

The two vehicles began blaring a playlist that combined popular movie songs with folk songs, setting the celebratory mood soon after the first round of counting was announced. The loud music and revelry that began with a song associated with Superstar Rajinikanth was enough to augur the victory of Congress candidate V. Narayanasamy in the by-election held in Nellithope on November 19.

After the first round of counting, former legislator of Nellithope A. John Kumar picked up a microphone and announced that the triumph of Mr. Narayanasamy was close at hand. The partymen raised slogans, eulogising Mr. Narayanasamy as the ‘political Chanakya’ and the ‘revolutionary Chief Minister’, while not forgetting to mention Mr. Kumar as the ‘epitome of sacrifice’ and likening him to ‘Karuna’, a character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Immediately, the party cadre residing in Muthialpet readied the fireworks.

By the second round of counting, the former Nellithope legislator, standing atop the election vehicle, jumped on the adulatory wagon to sing his own praise. “Now, votes from the last eight booths are being counted. Those are my areas and our victory is confirmed,” assured John Kumar.

In no time, the presence of Congress workers swelled near Ajantha Circle, as they burst crackers while the track ‘Neruppu da’ from the film ‘Kabali’ played in the background. When the victory of Mr. Narayanasamy was announced, Mr. Kumar hailed the result, saying it would ensure that Nellithope, by virtue of being the Chief Minister’s constituency, would reap the benefits of developmental activities. “Even the opposition party members from the constituency will be happy as they will get to enjoy the fruits of development,” he said.

Boxes of sweets arrived at Ajantha junction soon after the announcement, with Congress workers sharing the sweet taste of success with passers-by. Many commuters even stopped their vehicles to collect the sweets.

Show of strength

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Tuesday organised a huge victory rally as a show of strength after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy was elected from Nellithope assembly segment with a comfortable majority.

After receiving the Election Certificate, Mr. Narayanasamy boarded a modified election campaign vehicle in front of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women, followed by hundreds of Congress workers on cars and motorcycles.

Mr. Narayanasamy was flanked by former Nellithope MLA A. John Kumar, his cabinet colleagues A. Namassivayam, Malladi Krishna Rao, M. Kandasamy, M.O.H.F. Shahjahan and R. Kamalakannan. The rally also had a sizeable presence of workers from the DMK.

Members of the Mahila Congress joined the celebrations and posed for photos, waving the victory sign.

Led by Mr. Narayanasamy, the rally, which began from Bharathidasan Government College for Women on Mahatma Gandhi Road, moved through SV Patel Road to the Beach Road, Bussy Street, Anna Salai, Pillai Thottam before culminating at Convent Street in Nellithope.

Traffic came to a standstill at the busy Ajantha junction on S.V. Patel Road for a few minutes to let the victory parade pass. Participants of the rally stopped at Beach Road to shower the Mahatma Gandhi Statute with petals, and made it a point to pay their respects to the statues of all other leaders to mark this joyful occasion.