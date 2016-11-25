Cash crunch continues

There seems to be no end in sight for the travails of the public as the demonetisation drive continues to cripple the banks in Puducherry. Both the nationalised and the private sector banks in the Union Territory are yet to receive Rs. 500 denomination notes, even as those of Rs. 100 are depleting fast.

A senior official of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Puducherry said there was still no word on when the Rs. 500 notes would arrive. At a time when account holders were making beelines outside banks to deposit and withdraw cash, the ATM outside the SBI stopped working on Friday morning, much to the dismay of the public.

“How do we carry on with our daily lives without cash? I am going to write to Narendra Modi. When there are no Rs. 100, Rs. 500 or Rs. 1,000 denomination currencies in circulation, what are we to do, holding on to Rs. 2,000 notes? There is no change available for Rs. 2,000 in petrol bunks, provision stores or the vegetable market. This is not how policies should be framed,” said an irate senior citizen, who had to leave an SBI ATM kiosk at Suffren Street empty-handed.

Several ATM kiosks remained closed on Friday. People continued to throng the ATM kiosk at UCO bank as it was one of the few ATMs in Puducherry that were dispensing cash.

At the Muthialpet branch of Canara Bank, a notice was displayed at the entrance, stating that only Rs. 2,000 notes were available at the branch. “We do not have enough cash in the bank to provide the account holders or load the ATM machines, ” said a Canara Bank official.