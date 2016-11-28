Carcasses of 53 birds seized in Villianur; two arrested

Various species of birds which were rescued by the forest department in Puducherry on Sunday.

The Department of Forests and Wildlife, along with volunteers from Shanthi Animal Welfare and Wildlife Conservation Trust (SAWWCT) and Aranya Forest and Aranya Forest and Sanctuary of Auroville, seized carcasses of 53 birds and one monitor lizard from Narikuravars on Sunday morning.

The team also seized 15 birds alive, which were kept in two cages for sale. “Based on a tip-off, we visited Odiampet and Moorthy Nagar in Villianur and found Narikuravars selling birds and animals that are Schedule 1 species under Wildlife Protection Act,” said Karthick Prabhu, founder, SAWWCT.

He added that there were nearly eight species of birds. The birds include egrets, ducks, pond heron, whistling duck, spot billed duck, grey heron, black ibis, little egrets. “Poaching of these scheduled species is still reported in Bahour and Ousteri lakes. We request the public to be aware that it is a crime under Wildlife Protection Act to buy or sell these scheduled species,” he added.

G.Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests and Wildlife, strictly warned the poachers and buyers of bush meat. The department has requested the public to inform them if they find any poaching activities.

Agricultural Officer S.Selvanathan said that it was the 15th case related to poaching of scheduled species reported since June 2016. He added that two people were remanded on Saturday under Wildlife Protection Act for selling monitor lizards. “We have sought permission from the court to let the monitor lizard, which is alive, into the wild,” he added.

Veterinary doctor Selvaraj provided medical treatment to the rescued birds.