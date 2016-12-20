Café de Flore offers glimpses into French food and culture

more-in

The Flammekueche — bread dough rolled out in rectangular shape covered with fromage blanc (fresh cheese) and garnished with onions and lardons — is one of the specialties of the Alsace-Moselle region of France and the southern parts of Germany.

To experience its flavour, all you need to do is head to the Maison Colombani, where Fabien and Severine Duhaut have opened Café de Flore.

The couple, hailing from the east of France and now settled in Puducherry, is skilled in bringing out the best in cuisines from both India and France.

Fabien Duhaut learned to cook Indian food from a chef in Jaipur and has spent 20 years cooking various dishes from north India, in addition to running an Indian restaurant called Ganesh in France.“I love preparing tandoori dishes,” he says.

Café de Flore is no stranger to a bit of customisation either. “We can even prepare spicy Flammekueche to cater to the requirements of the customers here,” says Severine.

She adds: “We moved from France to settle down in Puducherry. We look forward to having more customers relish this authentic food.”

Food buffs have a wide range of choices ranging from Alsacienne pizza with cream and Bruschetta Café de Flore to a variety of salads and pastas.

The café is open from 8.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Fabien and Severine bake their own bread and prepare fresh juice, salad and coffee. “The menu will keep changing and those interested in knowing about new offerings can log on to the Alliance Francaise website,” says Saikat Bhattacharya, Head, Culture and Communication, at Alliance Francaise of Pondicherry.

This café not only offers a wide array of delicious French dishes but aims to turn into a cultural hotspot.

“People learning to converse in French can interact with French citizens in Puducherry. Many events will also be planned to get people together,” says Severine. People visiting the annual Christmas Market at Maison Colombani can also relish the food at the café.