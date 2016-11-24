CPI(M) slams Centre onits demonetisation move

more-in

The Communist Party of India (CPI) Puducherry unit has flayed the Centre for demonetising notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 saying the move was to divert public attention from its failure to curb black money.

R. Viswanathan, Secretary of CPI, said the Centre had failed to curb black money as it continued to exist in foreign banks, as investments in gold and stock exchanges.

‘Common man worst hit’

The sudden withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes had inconvenienced the people.

The common man, especially daily wage workers, small vendors, and retail traders had been severely affected and are unable to buy medicines and other essential commodities to meet their daily requirements.

The rural economy had been badly hit because of the move since farmers had not been able to purchase seeds and fertilisers.

Mr. Viswanathan demanded that the public be allowed to make transactions using the old notes to meet their daily expenses until alternative arrangements were put in place.

The party called for increasing the daily withdrawal limit and ensuring sufficient supply of currency notes in all ATMs.

The CPI will stage demonstrations in front of banks at 11 centres, including Ariyankuppam, Muthialpet, Lawspet, Villianur, and Bahour protesting against the demonetisation move.