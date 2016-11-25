CPI protests ‘unplanned’ demonetisation

FEELING THE PANGS: CPI workers placing a wreath on an ATM on Airport Road at Pakkumudayanpet, to protest against the non-functioning of the ATM in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Cadre belonging to the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday staged demonstrations at 11 places across Puducherry and its suburbs protesting against the Centre’s decision to demonetise notes in the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Terming the decision as “unplanned”, R. Viswanathan, secretary of the CPI who led the demonstration in front of Corporation Bank at Indira Gandhi square, said the move had severely affected the common man.

He said the Centre had failed to retrieve black money stashed in foreign countries. Instead of taking action against hoarders, the Centre had put common people in trouble.

The sudden withdrawal of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes had inconvenienced the people. The common man, especially daily wage workers, small vendors, and retail traders, had been severely affected and are unable to buy medicines and other essential commodities to meet their daily requirements, he said.

At the agitation held at Thattanchavady, a section of CPI cadre raised slogans against the Union Government and laid a wreath on a non-functional ATM of a nationalised bank.