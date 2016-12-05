CEO orders inquiry into coproral punishment

more-in

The Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Vellore, has ordered an inquiry into a complaint that a Class 10 student was reportedly caned by his teacher.

According to police, Haridass (14) was studying in Class 10 at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Panapakkam. One of his teachers had reportedly hit him with a cane as he did not complete his homework on December 2. The boy sustained injuries on his head. He received two stitches at the Government Hospital in Arakkonam.

The boy’s mother lodged a complaint with the Nemili police. Police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the teacher. Police said he was absconding.

Following this, CEO R. Bhoopathi has ordered an inquiry into the incident. District Educational Officer (DEO) of Vellore Manoharan would conduct the inquiry. Senior officials said action would be taken based on the DEO’s report.