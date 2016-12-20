Boulevard to get 5 ‘Filth Free’ zones

more-in

In a measure aimed at controlling the stray dog menace and preventing people from feeding dogs in public spaces, the government has notified five areas in the Boulevard as ‘Filth Free Zones’.

Beach Road, Bharathy Park, Botanical Garden, Port Parking area and public municipal marketplaces are the areas designated as filth-free zones. The notification was issued by the Designated Officer of the Puducherry Municipal Council.

According to Municipal Commissioner R. Chandirasekaran, though the animal birth control programme for stray dogs was being conducted regularly by the municipality, the number of dogs had increased drastically mainly due to the dumping of waste and the feeding of the animals in public places.

Though licensing of pet dogs has been made mandatory as per the Puducherry Municipality Act 1973, authorities say many people abandon their pets leading to the increase in stray animals.

“The explosion in population of dogs has been causing severe inconvenience to residents, besides resulting in the spread of zoonotic diseases. Every year, nearly 20,000 dog bite cases are reported,” a veterinarian said.

Stray dogs had also been posing a grave threat to the residents and resulted in traffic disturbances leading to injuries and even deaths, said officials. The notification aims to ensure that the Boulevard area frequented by tourists will remain neat and clean. The municipal council, in consultation with the local residents, would identify places where the stray dogs could be fed, Mr. Chandirasekaran said.

To start with, the municipality has planned to deploy its staff at the five public places to create awareness and to restrict the feeding of dogs. After a week’s time, people who violate this order would be booked.

Either the public or municipal staff could file a complaint against the defaulters and action would be taken against them under Section 449 of the Puducherry Municipalities Act, 1973. The case would be heard at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate court.

The municipality has formed a committee to curb roadside slaughterhouses. “They are another reason for the rise in the number of dogs. A new slaughterhouse will be ready in six or seven months,” an official said.