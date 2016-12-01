Book fair from December 16

more-in

The 20th edition of the National Book Fair, organised by the Puducherry Cooperative Book Society, would be held at Vel Sokkanathan Marriage Hall, Vallalar Salai, from December 16 to 25.

According to Seenu Ramachandran, president of the society, the fair would be inaugurated by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. Over one lakh books in Tamil, English, French, Hindi and many other languages would be on offer.

Readers who make purchases worth over Rs. 50,000 would be awarded the titles ‘Book Maharaja’ and ‘Book Maharani’, while those who spend more than Rs. 10,000 on buying books would be felicitated with the ‘Book Raja’ and ‘Book Rani’ awards. Children making purchases worth more than Rs. 1,000 would be awarded with a ‘Book Lover’ certificate.

Literary events like quiz, essay and elocution, music programmes, poetry, drawing and painting competitions would also be conducted on the occasion. Besides a 10 per cent discount on all books, there would be special concessions for institutions purchasing books in bulk. The book fair will be open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.