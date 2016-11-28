Bedi strikes positive note on demonetisation

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi interacting with NCC cadets in Puducherry on Sunday. (Right) Students taking part in the NCC day celebrations.

Says banks are in a better position to lend money; hails PM’s call for a cashless society

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday sought to show the Centre’s demonetisation drive in a positive light, stating that the public have now come forward to pay taxes to the Puducherry and Oulgaret municipalities.

Addressing the media at the 69th NCC Day celebration held in the premises of the NCC Group Head Quarters in Puducherry, the Lt. Governor said that the banks were now in a better position to lend money.

“We can invest in infrastructure to provide better healthcare, roads and transport facilities. We are looking at the long-term benefit. This is like a ‘maha yug’. Each one of us has contributed in our own way,” she said.

Reiterating that without pain, there was no gain, the Lt. Governor said, “We need to cooperate with our Prime Minister and understand that the demonetisation move is for our own benefit.”

She added that the initiative was a united effort and was succeeding. “There is discomfort but there will be no joy without discomfort,” she said.

Ms. Bedi announced that the Raj Nivas would work hand-in-hand with the NCC Group Head Quarters of Puducherry under Col. Satish Kumar Gupta to adopt a village or fishermen colony to make it ‘digital’ and ‘swachh’.

“We will follow the appeal made by our Prime Minister and introduce mobile banking and credit card banking, which would move us towards a cashless society,” she said.