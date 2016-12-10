Bedi encourages student participation to redress civic issues

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research on Thursday, reviewing the progress of redressing deficiencies. — | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, on Thursday, made a follow up visit to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) to review the progress on rectifying deficiencies that emanated from a dip survey held during her previous meeting last month.

Complimenting the RIVER engineering wing and the in-house team for having made good all deficiencies, the Lt. Governor suggested that every week a ‘shramdhaan’ (a clean-up drive as part of Swachh Bharat ) be conducted jointly by the teachers and students together to maintain the cleanliness of the campus.

Ms. Bedi suggested that the ambulatory clinic that visits identified villages could also perform the function of an assessment or a survey clinic.

Enabling interaction

While the students can assess the rural needs and document their findings, the ambulance needs to be fitted with Public Address System to enable interaction with the local villagers, she noted.

While appreciating the efforts of the institute in bringing out various revenue generation schemes such as poultry, Japanese Quail production, fodder production and meat production, the Lt. Governor felt that the schemes had to be implemented with students participation.

This, she said, would develop entrepreneurial skills in the students.

The RIVER should also adopt structured marketing avenues including online avenues with long term revenue generation plans.

Another suggestion was to substitute the South tour programme of students with visits to North India with tie-ups with reputed veterinary institutions.

Mihir Vardhan, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Dr. Padmanabhan, Director Animal Husbandry were present during the visit.

Dr. B. Rameshkumar, Dean of RIVER gave a presentation highlighting the actions taken.