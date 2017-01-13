Bedi, Narayanasamy extend Pongal greetings

more-in

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy have extended Pongal greetings to the people.

In her message, Ms. Bedi said Pongal, the festival of farmers celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour, truly the festival of Pongal brings the spirit of positivity and belief, with many saying ‘’thai piranthaal vazhi pirakkum’’.

Ms. Bedi said she was confident that people of Puducherry would keep the streets and drains free from garbage and plastic enuring that the environment is kept clean.

On welfare of farmers

The Chief Minister in his message said his government was committed to the welfare of farmers as it was evident in the relief measures announced in the budget.

On the occasion of Pongal, he said: “I would like to reiterate the government’s commitment to the welfare of all people.”

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy also extended greetings to the people.