Banks in Puducherry face cash crunch, reduce withdrawal limit

Customers queuing up at an ATM on Bussy Street in Puducherry on Monday.

There is no let up in the sufferings of the public due to demonetisation with most banks finding it difficult to dispense money owing to cash crunch.

On Monday, the 27th day since the Centre announced its decision to demonetise the higher denomination currency notes, long queues in front of banks and ATMs continued .

According to a senior official with a nationalised bank, not even 10 per cent of the 514 ATMs are functioning in Puducherry. The currency notes in the nationalised and private sector banks across the Union Territory are fast draining, the official said.

P. Karunakaran, president, Pondicherry Bank Employees Union, said only 30 ATMs are dispensing cash as of now. “Within hours, ATMs are going dry. Without any inflow of cash to the banks, they will be unable to provide money to the public,” he said.

UCO Bank, one of the main nationalised banks in Puducherry, had limited the cash withdrawal to Rs 1,000. With the ATM out of order, the account holders were in for a shock when their limit of withdrawal was just Rs 1,000. People stood waiting to meet the chief manager to convince him of the urgency to withdraw money. “My daughter’s wedding is on December 1. We need at least Rs 20,000. Without that we will not be able to meet the expenses where cash transaction is required,” said a woman waiting outside the chief manager’s office.

A senior official of a public sector bank said they have not received Rs. 500 notes. “We are giving away Rs. 2000 notes and even those notes are almost over. If we do not get enough cash, there will be problem in dispensing salary in the beginning of December,” said the official.

CM talks to people

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy visited several banks to get a first-hand account of the problems faced by customers.

The public complained about non-availability of adequate cash in ATMs and urged him to intervene.

Mr. Narayanasamy directed the bank authorities to apprise their higher-ups about the cash crunch. He also stood in a queue outside City Union Bank and withdrew Rs. 1,000 from the ATM.