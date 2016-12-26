Banking on ATM guards

People wait in a queue to get money from an ATM at UCO Bank as the guard stands watching. | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

more-in

The largely anonymous security guards manning the ATM kiosks across the city are now being besieged by friend requests in an unusual spin-off from the demonetisation of two common currencies on November 8.

With the squeeze on availability of cash after the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes ceased to be legal tender and the slow pace of remonetisation, serpentine queues have become a regular sight in front of banks and the handful of ATMs that have been recalibrated and stocked up with new currency. This, after a full month and a half since the drive began.

Even at the handful of the ATMs that are up and running in the city, the currency stock gets depleted in double-quick time. There is also unpredictability over when ATMs get replenished.

In this crisis situation, several enterprising people in the city have thought it wise to befriend ATM guards. Many have shared their mobile numbers with these personnel with a request to be alerted when the moolah is loaded in the dispensers.

Fireworks missing

There was palpable enthusiasm among the media fraternity to cover the International Day for the Disabled organised by the Social Welfare Department last week.

The event was held a day after differences between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy over implementation of the Union Government’s directive to make the Union Territory go cashless came out in the open.

Also, it was the function attended by Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy who made an open criticism against the Lieutenant Governor.

As all three came together on a common platform, the media was in full force expecting some fireworks but the event turned out to be like any other government function though the camaraderie was missing. The media went back discussing among themselves why the Social Welfare Minister was not allowed to speak even though the Ministry he heads was the main organiser for the event.

What matters most

In a hurry to conjure up big achievement, the government in Puducherry is missing out on basic elements that matter the most to public. While the Chief Minister’s visits to the power centre in Delhi are frequent and consistent, the effort to attend to the basic infrastructure facilities for the public looks inadequate. The potholes remain unattended, transport facilities leaves much to be desired and the city still lacks a proper underground sewerage system. How long will it take for the authorities to address these problems?

(Reporting by M. Dinesh Varma, Rajesh B Nair, S. Senthalir)