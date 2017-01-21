Bandh evokes good response

more-in

The bandh call given by the Revolutionary Front, an umbrella organisation of several Tamil outfits, on Friday demanding early revocation of the Supreme Court ban on jallikattu evoked a good response in the town and suburban areas with businesses and commercial establishments shutting down and public transport vehicles keeping away from roads.

While educational institutions remained closed, government offices functioned with thin attendance. As several political parties, including the ruling Congress, trade unions and industry bodies had extended support, roads were empty barring a few private vehicles.

The bandh passed off peacefully with no incidents of violence or stone-pelting being reported. Two buses belonging to the State Express Transport Corporation of the Tamil Nadu government were stopped near the New Bus Stand by supporters. Police guided the bus safely to a yard near the bus stand.

The government-run Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) suspended services and the normally busy new bus stand wore a deserted look.

Government employees belonging to various departments also extended their support to the bandh. Over 2,000 government employees participated in the strike, said a spokesperson of the Puducherry State Government Employees Central Federation. The Grand Bazaar market, which houses a number of wholesale and retail vegetable outlets and fish vending stalls, looked empty as the traders kept off their routine activities.

Similarly, shops on arterial roads including Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Mahatma Gandhi Street, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, Mission Street, Ambalathadayar Madam Street and Bussy Street remained closed. Most of the hotels and restaurants were closed, causing inconvenience to tourists. Cinema theatres suspended morning and noon shows. However, medical shops remained open as they were exempt from the bandh.

The ruling Congress and its ally, the DMK, the opposition AIADMK, AINRC, CPI, CPI (M) and various other political parties had extended their support to the bandh. Volunteers of the CPI (M) observed a fast near Swadeshi Cotton mills condemning the ban on Jallikattu. The supporters staged a rail roko and took out marches demanding immediate revocation of the ban and action against People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cuddalore, Villupuram

Traders in neighbouring Cuddalore and Villupuram districts also downed their shutters expressing their solidarity with the demand for revocation of the ban. Cadres of the DMK led by former Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam blocked the Tiruchi-bound Cholan Express at the Chidambaram railway station. The train departed after a delay of over 15 minutes.